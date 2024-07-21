GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Karumalloor losing sleep over wild animal, reptile menace

Published - July 21, 2024 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Karumalloor panchayat, situated on the banks of a Periyar tributary and surrounded by waterbodies and paddy fields, have been losing sleep due to wild animals and reptiles invading the village since the 2018 floods.

The latest intruders were skulks of foxes daring to enter homesteads and prey on domestic dogs and milch animals. “People are scared and have called the Forest department for help,” said panchayat member K.M. Laiju, representing Ward 3, where the presence of these animals were creating a lot of trouble.

The department has set three traps in the Mriyakkal area, where foxes had reportedly attacked cows and buffaloes. Reptiles like pythons were frequently spotted after the floods, Mr. Laiju said.

The number of foxes has increased rapidly over the past five years. They were often seen in large groups in waterlogged areas where they seek shelter. The situation has become more serious due to monsoon and attack on animals. However, no attacks on humans have been reported so far, he said.

The villagers’ fears stem from the fact that foxes could carry rabies virus, and their attacks on animals might spread the virus to humans. Both the panchayat authorities and the Forest department have been informed of the situation, he added.

Kochi / Kerala

