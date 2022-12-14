  1. EPaper
Residents of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan come out with short film

December 14, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day hands-on workshop on filmmaking helped nearly 45 inmates of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan at Palluruthy come out with a short film.

The five-minute film titled The Bell was released on YouTube. Raju Abraham, filmmaker, and Tijo Thankachan, editor, led the creative sessions for the residents of Sneha Bhavan, a home for orphans, destitute, and children from broken families.

“The two-day training programme offered them insights on direction, script writing, pre and post-production work, and editing. We also taught them how to plan a scene and execute it,” said Mr. Tijo.

The Bell narrates the story of a student who regrets having appropriated a mobile phone belonging to someone else. He finally returns it to the owner. The residents, who attended the training sessions, were divided into four groups. They were made to discuss various story ideas for the film. The best idea was chosen, and they worked together to make the film.

