Residents near Maradu apartments stage march

Hundreds of residents of Maradu, who live near the four apartments that are to be demolished, took out a protest march on Friday demanding adequate protection for their homes.

The residents cooked porridge at Kundannoor junction as part of the protest. They demanded adequate insurance cover for their homes and raised the issue of some of the houses developing cracks during the pre-blast demolition works. Steps for containing the dust from the apartments should also be undertaken, they demanded.

The residents demanded that Jain Coral Cove, which is located at a relatively sparsely populated area, be demolished first to evaluate the impact of the controlled implosion of the apartment complex.

P. K. Shamsudeen, former judge, Kerala High Court, inaugurated the protest meeting. Disha Prathapan, chairperson of the action council of the residents, presided over the event. M. Swaraj, MLA’ T. H. Nadeera, Chairperson, Maradu Municipality; and K.R. Shaji, convener of the action council, spoke.

Meanwhile, a report on the structural audit carried out near the Maradu apartments will be submitted to the State government on Saturday. The authorities had carried out the audit for a few buildings located near Alfa Serene.