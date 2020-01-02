Residents in a fix as water tankers stay off the road

Hundreds of Kochiites depending on private water tankers to meet their daily drinking water needs had a harrowing time on Wednesday as operators stayed away from the road in protest against the stand of the district administration that water can now be drawn only from the hydrants of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The flash strike was called under the aegis of the Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters Welfare Association. Several consumers were left clueless after private tanker owners informed them in the morning that they were facing water shortage owing to the district administration’s insistence that water could be drawn only from KWA sources.

The administration had warned of strict action against operators, maintaining that they were denying the right of the public to have quality water. Deputy Collector S. Shajahan told a meeting, which was attended by representatives of various apartments, hotels, and hospitals at the collectorate, that tanker owners’ claim that there was scarcity of water available for supply under the KWA was baseless. KWA officials had maintained that around 9.5 million litres of water was available under the 13 supply points of the authority in the district, and that it was adequate enough to meet the needs of users depending on private water tankers.

At its sitting held here on December 5, the Assembly Committee on Petitions had directed the administration that water should be drawn only from the supply points of the KWA after it was reported that a section of tankers was supplying contaminated water taken from illegal sources. The Hindu had reported on Sunday that four of the nine water samples collected from water tankers in the district had the presence of coliform bacteria, indicating faecal contamination.

Mr. Shajahan said private tankers refusing to operate may be seized to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the public. The directive that water should be collected from KWA sources is applicable only to drinking water supply. It is not applicable to water being used for industrial and construction purposes, he added.

The officer asked private tanker owners to complete the registration process with the Regional Transport Office, Ernakulam, as specified by the Assembly Committee without delay. Only those vehicles will be permitted to supply water in the district, he said.

Manoj K., Joint Regional Transport Officer, said only 12 of around 250 tankers had completed the registration process as on Tuesday.

Zakir Husain, president of the District Drinking Water Transporters Welfare Association, said there were only a few supply points available under the KWA in the district. The distribution point of the authority at Aluva lacks space to park water tankers. Moreover, the price of ₹60 charged by the authority for a kilolitre of water is high, he added. Representatives of the association said the district administration should permit them to draw water from private wells that had cleared the quality check test. However, the administration said it was not practical as hundreds of wells needed to be checked on a sustained basis to ensure quality.