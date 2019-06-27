Residents’ help sought to minimise plastic use

The Kochi Corporation plans to step up measures to ensure proper segregation of solid waste and cut down the use of plastic.

“We are monitoring the segregation of solid waste on a daily basis. The Mayor has requested the co-operation of residents’ associations and merchants to minimise the use of plastic,” said Anu R.S., Secretary, Kochi Corporation.

On the deadline fixed by the National Green Tribunal’s State Level Monitoring Committee, Ms. Anu said the last date for submitting tender for road work at the Brahmapuram plant was July 3. The work on arriving at an estimate for laying slab over the leachate drain is progressing, she added.

On the committee’s observation on waste dumping along roads recommended as ‘zero waste roads’, Ms. Anu said the corporation was looking at various options to ensure zero waste along the 10.5-km stretch between Edappally and Thykoodam bridge.

The civic body has sought the support of the Cochin Port Trust for turning the BOT bridge-Alexander Parambithara Road green. Steps have been taken to ensure zero dumping at the four remaining roads as recommended by the committee, she said.