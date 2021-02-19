Residents for decentralised waste management

KOCHI

19 February 2021 00:42 IST

It could be a feasible system that will reduce the corporation’s dependence on Brahmapuram, they say

Can the Kochi Corporation switch, at least to some extent, to a decentralised waste management system?

With some effort, it could be a feasible system that will reduce the corporation’s dependence on Brahmapuram, according to residents.

The health standing committee of the civic agency recently presented the draft of a plan to make the city cleaner. The proposal, which does not have details yet, suggests promoting treatment of biodegradable waste at source wherever possible, and setting up centres at the division level to sort and sell non-biodegradable waste.

For biodegradable waste, compost pits will not be a feasible option for houses on small plots and where courtyards are covered with interlocking tiles, said I.J. Jolly of a residents’ association at Panayapilly, West Kochi. He added that a common facility for the division, maybe a biogas plant, or other mechanism that the corporation could provide at subsidised prices to residents, would be ideal.

As an interim plan, before the waste-to-energy plant comes up at Brahmapuram, a decentralised system, wherever possible, will be good, said Sujith Karun, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. For this to work, a massive awareness campaign will have to be launched to ensure proper segregation of waste and to wean residents off a system where all waste is collected and dumped out of their sight.

Community systems like aerobic composting bins, small biogas treatment plants at institutions, and biobins for homes are workable decentralised treatment models, Mr. Karun said. Corporations like Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur have shifted to the decentralised system where aerobic bins and windrow composting facilities have been set up. The Kothamangalam Municipality made an effort to set up a windrow composting system, while the Eloor Municipality has placed aerobic composting bins, Mr. Karun said.

Deepa Varma, councillor representing Edappally, said for treatment of waste at the division level, private land is lying vacant, but permission will have to be sought from owners. The division had earlier had a biogas plant set up at the community health centre, which had been useful for a few years before it ceased to function.

The corporation had in the past attempted to distribute bins for waste management locally, but that was done in a piecemeal manner and did not cover all households, said Anil Kumar, secretary, Karikkamuri Residents’ Association, in the Ernakulam South division. Roping in all residents’ associations and implementing such a project in a systematic and centralised fashion that covers all divisions and households will be crucial to deal with waste, he added. Even in the central areas of the city there are spaces, empty plots in particular, that can be used for waste treatment at the division level rather than burdening Brahmapuram, he suggested.

Incidentally, the corporation council had recently shelved a proposal to set up biogas plants on school and hospital premises. “Biogas plants have not been successful where they were placed. There was one at the Ernakulam market which stopped functioning as well. They can get clogged quickly if the waste is not watched carefully,” Mayor M. Anilkumar said. While biogas plants are an option for homes where it is used properly, biobins are another alternative, he added.

Krishnan Vijaykumar, a resident of Ponnurunni, said he had set up a pipe composting system that had been useful and took up little space. But all households will not be able to establish a local waste management system, and a centralised treatment facility will still be necessary, he said. Besides, most residents have grown accustomed to a collection system, he added.