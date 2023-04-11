Residents associations urged to actively contribute to waste management

April 11, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCHI

An exhibition featuring products for processing biodegradable waste at source began at Panampilly Nagar here on Monday.

Bio-compost bins, bio-digester pots, and biogas plants suitable for households have been featured at the exhibition, which is jointly organised by the Suchitwa Mission, Kochi Corporation, and the Panampilly Nagar Welfare Association.

In his inaugural address, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh urged residents associations to actively involve themselves in waste management. Regular awareness programmes need to be carried out. The city aims to resolve waste management crisis in six months, he said.

Association president George Kora presided over the meeting. The exhibition is held at the Panampilly Nagar Central Park.

People will be trained in handling waste management systems. Food festivals, cultural programmes, and painting exhibitions by students are also being organised as part of the event.

The exhibition will conclude on April 13.