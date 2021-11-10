Residents’ associations likely to have a role in waste management in corpn.

Draft by-law makes registration of associations with civic body mandatory

Residents’ associations in the Kochi Corporation may get legal recognition and a role in the waste management efforts of the civic body if the proposal in the draft waste management by-law is approved.

The draft plastic-solid-liquid-waste management by-law 2021, which is under the active consideration of the Kochi Corporation, also envisages residents’ associations as beneficiary agencies in the waste management efforts of the city.

The draft legislation suggests that all the regional associations of both the temporary and permanent residents within the Kochi Corporation limit register themselves with the civic body and obtain register numbers. The registration of the associations have also been made mandatory in the legislation.

The by-law, which will soon come up before the consideration of the Kochi Corporation council, has also defined the responsibilities of the associations regarding waste management.

It will be the mandate of the associations to ensure that solid, liquid and e-waste and construction waste generated from households within their limits are managed as per rules or handed over to collection agents. The associations shall strive to reduce the generation of waste at source in all the households. It will be the responsibility of the collectives to ensure that plastic products that are banned by the civic body are not used by residents. The activities for promoting the use of recycled and cloth bags in place of plastic carry bags shall also be taken up by the associations, according to the draft legislation.

Segregation of waste

The by-law also lays emphasis on segregation, collection and storage of refuse at the points of origin into bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and hazardous ones for its scientific management and recycling. Construction waste, which is generated during the time of repair or demolition of buildings, shall be managed with the clearance of the civic body, it suggested.

The draft legislation also covers domestic hazardous waste, which is generated by households and includes containers of paint, empty cans of insecticides, CFL and LED lamps, tube lights, used syringes, LED and other batteries and discarded plates.