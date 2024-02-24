ADVERTISEMENT

Residents’ association leaders to join face-to-face programme with Kerala CM

February 24, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 2,000 delegates representing residents’ associations across the State will participate in a face-to-face programme with the Chief Minister in Kochi on March 3.

The programme will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadvanathara, said a press release here. Any matter to be brought to the Chief Minister’s notice can be presented briefly. He will answer 50 questions during the programme. The rest will be answered on the basis of written submissions.

The number of delegates attending the programme is: Kasaragod - 10; Kannur - 120; Wayanad - 10; Kozhikode - 150; Malappuram - 150; Thrissur - 150; Palakkad - 50; Ernakulam - 1,000; Idukki - 10; Alappuzha - 150; Kottayam - 50; Pathanamthitta - 10; Kollam - 150; and Thiruvananthapuram - 150.

Mayor M. Anikumar is the chairman of the organising committee. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh is the nodal officer, the release added.

