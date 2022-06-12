Resident of tribal colony found dead in Ernakulam

A resident of a tribal settlement colony near Kothamangalam was found dead near his house on Saturday night. The death of Santhosh, 48, of Pinavoorkudy was initially attributed to a wild elephant attack, but the Kuttampuzha police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He was reportedly staying alone in an area bordering the forest land, where elephants frequently visit. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Lookout notice issued

The Ernakulam Rural Police have issued a lookout notice against four persons who are wanted in connection with the daytime robbery at a house in Aluva a week ago. Five people who masqueraded as Income Tax officials made away with around 300 gm of gold and cash of ₹1.80 lakh. The police had on Friday arrested Habibul Sheikh, 36, a Railway employee from Goa in this connection.

The lookout notice has been issued against Harris, 52, Abootty, 42, and Abdul Hameed, 42, of Kannur, and David Diaz, 36, from Goa. Information regarding them may be passed on to the Aluva Inspector (9497987114), the Aluva Sub Inspector (9497980506) or the Aluva police station (0484 2624006).

The robbery took place at the house of a Maharashtra native who undertook gold ornament works.