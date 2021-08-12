Reshuffle of revenue staff in Ernakulam on the cards

Squad continues scrutiny of files at Fort Kochi RDO office

The district administration has finalised plans to bring about a reshuffle of staff in the more than 160 Revenue Department offices in Ernakulam district even as a squad of department officials constituted by District Collector Jafar Malik continued the scrutiny of files relating to land conversion applications at the Fort Kochi RDO office on Wednesday.

The reshuffle of staff is expected to be implemented after the Onam celebrations and will cover all of the Revenue Department that comprise village offices, seven taluk offices, offices in the district collectorate, RDO offices in Muvattupuzha and Fort Kochi, special tehsildars’ offices, revenue recovery and land acquisition sections.

The district administration is learnt to have drawn up a list of more than a hundred staff, who have worked in a particular office for five years or have been in the same post for three years in the same office.

The decision to reshuffle the staff comes in the wake of complaints of anomalies in which a large number of applicants flagged delay in considering their applications. Some have also complained of demand for money for processing their applications. The scrutiny of more than 3,000 files is expected to continue over the coming days and a report will be submitted to the District Collector. A total of 27 staff members have been transferred out of the Fort Kochi RDO office following the complaints. A new RDO is expected to be appointed soon.

Most of the complaints relate to conversion of paddy fields or wetlands into reclaimed land suitable for buildings. The paddy fields or wet lands were converted or reclaimed before the implementation of the Wetland Conservation Act in 2008. The plots have to get a change in status from the category of ‘Nilam’ (paddy flelds) to ‘Purayidam’ (land suitable for buildings) in revenue records. Those seeking a change in status of the property have to approach the RDO office for conversion of land in revenue records.