Reserving chairperson’s seat for women surprises fronts

EC decision throws a spanner in the works of political parties in Thrikkakara

The Election Commission notification on Tuesday night reserving the chairperson’s seat for a woman has taken both the political fronts in Thrikkakara by surprise.

The decision has thrown a spanner in the works of political parties, which were just preparing to groom male candidates for the position. It came as a big surprise because the position had been reserved for a woman from the SC/ST community in the elections to the council in 2015.

“It makes things harder for political parties and they now have to identify suitable candidates, while at the same time the EC decision has acted as a big dampener on the hopes of many male aspirants,” said a political observer in Thrikkakara.

Political fronts have just begun the preliminary works. Naushad Pallechi of the Congress party said that ward-level meetings on choosing candidates and sharing seats among United Democratic Front (UDF) constituents had just picked up momentum.

M.E. Hassainar, senior CPI(M) leader, said that the party’s three local committees would complete their meetings by Wednesday and that ward-level meetings would then kick-start. Suggestions from the local committees would be discussed by the ward committees for finally zooming in on candidates.

Both the leaders said the picture was still hazy to make a comment on candidates.

The Thrikkakara municipality had seen four chairpersons in the past five years as two rebel candidates, one each from the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), largely decided who ruled the municipality.

The jockeying for power has inspired a rebel movement, Thrikkakara Jana Munnettam, which promises a clean and efficient administration.

The UDF and the LDF were evenly balanced in the 43-member council that came to power in 2015. The UDF had 21 members and the LDF 20. There were also two rebels, which made up the council.