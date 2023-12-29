ADVERTISEMENT

Research grant for Cusat’s radar facility

December 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has sanctioned a research grant of ₹8.84 crore for the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to set up a centre of excellence in equatorial testbed for atmospheric observation, modelling, and technology development.

The facility aims to provide a diverse range of data sets for both operational and research purposes. It will function as a satellite centre for all institutes under the Ministry, according to a release.

The key objective is to enable cutting-edge research and the development of advanced observational and modelling techniques, which is done to investigate the tropical near equatorial region, comprehend the physical processes involved, and enhance numerical models, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US