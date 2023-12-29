Research grant for Cusat’s radar facility

December 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has sanctioned a research grant of ₹8.84 crore for the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to set up a centre of excellence in equatorial testbed for atmospheric observation, modelling, and technology development.

The facility aims to provide a diverse range of data sets for both operational and research purposes. It will function as a satellite centre for all institutes under the Ministry, according to a release.

The key objective is to enable cutting-edge research and the development of advanced observational and modelling techniques, which is done to investigate the tropical near equatorial region, comprehend the physical processes involved, and enhance numerical models, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.