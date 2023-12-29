GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Research grant for Cusat’s radar facility

December 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has sanctioned a research grant of ₹8.84 crore for the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to set up a centre of excellence in equatorial testbed for atmospheric observation, modelling, and technology development.

The facility aims to provide a diverse range of data sets for both operational and research purposes. It will function as a satellite centre for all institutes under the Ministry, according to a release.

The key objective is to enable cutting-edge research and the development of advanced observational and modelling techniques, which is done to investigate the tropical near equatorial region, comprehend the physical processes involved, and enhance numerical models, it said.

Related Topics

Kochi / universities and colleges / research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.