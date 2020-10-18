Rescheduling of exams brings cheer to students

Kochi

18 October 2020 02:45 IST

It will benefit those who missed MGU final semester exams on March 16 and 18

Students who missed their final semester exams conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) following COVID-19 restrictions on March 16 and 18 have something to cheer about.

The varsity has announced that the exams will be held again for those who have registered for the exams and could not write them owing to the pandemic crisis. According to the university, around 600 students of the final semester undergraduate courses will get the benefits of the decision.

The university had conducted exams scheduled for March 16 and 18, as there were no restrictions then.

However, many students could not make it, as several places had started reporting spike in cases. Students who were at their home towns at this point could not make it owing to travel restrictions and fear of the pandemic spread.

The university authorities said the number of students getting enrolled in its affiliated colleges from districts outside the varsity’s geographical jurisdiction had gone up owing to the centralised allotment process for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The students were not able to travel all the way from their homes to attend the examinations held on March 16 and 18. The new schedule will be announced soon.