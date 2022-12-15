Requests for field verification of structures in ESZs pour in as the deadline for filing complaints fast approaches

December 15, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Requests for field verification of data on the structures in the 1-km Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the protected areas of the State have started pouring in.

The State government had the other day released the preliminary report on the structures, which was prepared by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSRSEC) using satellite images. The survey number of the plots and their geo-coordinates were included in the preliminary report.

In two days, 167 requests were received on the email id, eszexpertcommittee@gmail.com, of the expert committee formed to oversee the field verification of the data. Around 200 physical applications were also received by the Joint Secretary of the Forest Department, who is functioning from the Secretariat Annex 2.

The applications received till the deadline of December 23 will be forwarded to the local bodies concerned for ground-truthing. The local bodies are expected to carry out the physical verification of the data prepared by the KSRSEC before January 14, said officials involved in the process.

Though the preliminary report had identified 49,374 structures in 115 villages of the State, the actual number could go up due to technical reasons. The satellite would identify a group of buildings in one survey number as a settlement.

There could be a few commercial as well as residential units functioning from one building. These units would be identified as one structure in the satellite image. The thick canopy will also prevent the satellite from precisely identifying the buildings and other structures, said Jane Mithra, the senior scientist of the Centre who led the data preparation exercise.

The exact number of buildings is irrelevant as the court has not demanded such data. However, the State would use the data to canvas for relaxation in the ESZ norms by arguing that the strict enforcement of the One Kilometre norm would harm the life and livelihood activities of a large number of people, pointed out an official of the State Forest department.