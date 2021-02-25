Relief for Dileep, bail cancellation plea dismissed

In a relief to actor Dileep, the 8th accused in the Kerala actor rape case, the Special Court rejected the plea of the prosecution to cancel his bail.

The prosecution had approached the trial court for the cancellation of bail, arguing that he had tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case.

While granting him the bail earlier, the court had asked the actor not to influence the witnesses in any manner in the case.

The actor was in jail for 85 days before being released on jail.

The prosecution case is that the actor was abducted and raped in a moving car.

Dileep has been charged with conspiracy in the case.