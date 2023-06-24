HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reprieve likely for actor Shane Nigam

June 24, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Shane Nigam is likely to get relief from the non-cooperation announced by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) over allegations of professional misconduct against him.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is learnt to have proposed a solution before the trade body. A formal announcement is likely to be made after the general body meeting of the association of artistes here on Sunday.

As per the agreement, AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu would coordinate the dates of the actor with his producers till an arrangement is in place to ensure the smooth production work of his movies. His mother has been coordinating his dates with the producers and this has allegedly caused some issues with a section of producers.

The decision by the KFPA not to cooperate with the actor came after Sophia Paul, producer of the upcoming movie RDX, had submitted a complaint against him before the KFPA alleging that his indiscipline and lack of professionalism had caused financial loss to her.

It was also alleged that he demanded that the production house show the edited footage to him and his mother to ascertain the prominence of his character.

Mr. Nigam had rejected the allegations, while claiming that the director himself had asked him to watch the edited footage. The actor has completed the dubbing of the movie as per the proposed agreement reached upon between the AMMA and the KFPA.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.