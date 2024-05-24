GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Reports on massive fish kill in Periyar to be submitted on May 25

Govt. to consider setting up Kerala River Authority to monitor health of waterbodies 

Published - May 24, 2024 01:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Committees constituted under government’s direction to conduct preliminary examination of the massive fish death in a tributary of the Periyar near Pathalam, Kalamassery, on May 21 (Tuesday) will submit report on May 25 (Saturday). Long and short term actions would be taken on the basis of the reports, said industries minister P. Rajeeve here on May 23 (Thursday).

The district administration and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) have formed committees to study the fish death, suspected to have been triggered by discharge of chemical effluents by factories located along the banks of the river. Initial reports indicated oxygen depletion in the water as the cause of the fish death though people’s representatives, environmental activists and fishermen, who suffered major losses, have not accepted the explanation and called it an attempt to trivialise the issue.

The minister, who represents Kalamassery in the State assembly, told a press conference that the short-term measures considered by the government include compensation for fishermen-entrepreneurs, who had lost around 150 cages deployed for fish farming along various segments of the river. These fishermen are also entrepreneurs and the government would ensure that they are not disappointed, he said.

The companies located along the river close to the Pathalam sluice gate-cum-regulator would install biofilters by the end of July. More than 20 companies had done the work but the biofilters had not been functioning. In the background of Tuesday’s incident, these companies would be asked to set up the biofilters operate them by the end of July, he added.

The irrigation department has also been asked to revive a programme to build a diaphragm wall along the river bank and a walkway to enable inspection of the condition of the river. The proposal had been pending for a while and would be implemented immediately, Mr. Rajeeve said.

In the long term, the government plans to set up a Kerala River Authority to monitor health of the State river systems and to administer resources offered by waterbodies.

A three-member committee comprising representatives of the irrigation department, Eloor Municipality, and State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will be formed to formulate protocol for the opening of sluice gates of the Pathalam regulator. There was an allegation that the PCB was not informed of the opening of the regulator in response to the early monsoon this week.

Mr. Rajeeve said that a committee was constituted by the district administration to study the situation in the river on orders from the government. Similarly, Kufos has constituted a five-member committee, with experts drawn from various disciplines to study the situation. Kufos laboratory would also test fish samples collected from the river immediately after the report of fish death.

The minister spoke to the press after meeting officials from the Department of Fisheries and Irrigation, officials of PCB and others to discuss the situation arising from the deaths of fish. He claimed that reports had indicated the quantity of chemicals in the river segment had considerably been reduced since 1998. Further studies will now reveal the actual situation.

Related Topics

Kochi / rivers and waterfalls / water pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.