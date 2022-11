Reports of mega job fair in Ernakulam fake, says employment exchange

November 23, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Reports that the Ernakulam District Employment Exchange is part of a mega job fair on November 28, 29, and 30 are fake, said a communication from the Public Relations department on Wednesday. The fake report is apparently being circulated on social media by a private company in North Paravur, it added. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics fraud

