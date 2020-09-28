Report sought on demand to meet treatment expenses of mother, twin babies

Ten days of treatment for COVID-19 had reportedly cost the family ₹10 lakh

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the State government on a demand that the State must bear the treatment expenses of a COVID-19 positive mother and her twin babies who are in critical condition at a private hospital in the district.

The Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the District Collector are required to submit their report in three weeks.

Residents of Edakochi, the mother had tested positive and contracted pneumonia, before she delivered the babies at the private hospital. One of the infants later tested positive, and they were now on ventilator support. Ten days of treatment had reportedly cost the family ₹10 lakh, according to a release from the Commission. People in the neighbourhood had been attempting to raise the money for their treatment. A complaint in this matter had been filed before the Commission.