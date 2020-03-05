Report on debris removal this week

The Joint Committee appointed to look into the modalities for removal of debris from the demolition of apartment complexes in Maradu municipality is expected to submit its report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) this week.

The committee comprises the District Collector and Sub Collector, Chief Engineer, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, and Maradu municipal Secretary, and functions under the supervision of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) of NGT.

Action plan

Sources said that SLMC’s findings on shortfalls in debris removal as well as an action plan would be submitted to the green tribunal.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the company segregating steel from concrete blocks has sought more time to get the work done. Representative of Vijay Steel, which took up the contract for the work, has intimated the Sub Collector on this.

According to a representative of the company, the work would take about 20 days more. The deadline had ended on March 2. About 60% of the work could be completed in 45 days, the representative said.

The SLMC had, in February, informed the NGT that debris removal might not be completed within the stipulated 45-day period fixed by the Supreme Court. The report had said that the segregation and removal of waste had not progressed much.

Deputy Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that debris removal was expected to be completed at the earliest and that the work would be completed under the supervision of the authority appointed by the court.

Maradu municipal Vice Chairman Boban Nedumparambil said that work on the removal of debris had progressed but not at the expected speed.

He added that about 80% of the work had been completed and that the rest would progress smoothly. The initial problem of heavy dust had been settled now, he said.

According A.V. Ramakrishnan Pillai, who heads the State-level monitoring committee of NGT, extension of deadline will have to be cleared by the Supreme Court as the whole process is being done directly under the supervision of the apex court.

The company engaged in removing debris said that there was no problem in depositing debris as it had identified about four to five sites in and around the district for the purpose. Anachal, Varapuzha, Cherthala, Pallipuram and KMRL site at Kaloor are among the sites.