Report on CCRC roof collapse to be submitted

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered a team of PWD engineers and officials of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) and INKEL Ltd. to submit a separate inquiry report on the collapse of the roof of a porch of the under-construction CCRC. The team, which visited the work site on Thursday, will submit its report on Saturday.

Earlier, INKEL Ltd., the special purpose vehicle for the CCRC project , had given a preliminary report. Mr. Suhas asked the team to assess the impact of the collapse on the rest of the building before the resumption of work.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which had sanctioned funds for the ₹385-crore project, has also issued a stop memo to INKEL following the incident, the Collector said. Going by the immediate feedback, ground preparation was not properly done to hold the weight of iron and wooden rods to support the concrete. The scaffolding too was improper.

According to an INKEL official, there was perhaps a supervisory failure on the part of the contractor. However, negative media reports on construction issues are baseless, the official said. Meanwhile, a statement issued by T.J. Vinod, MLA, called for a judicial inquiry into allegations of corruption in the work taken up by INKEL at CCRC. Four months ago, the Assembly Subject Committee led by S. Sarma, MLA, had inspected the site and submitted a report, which sought a supervisory expert at CCRC.