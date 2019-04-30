Repolling today in Kalamassery booth

Repolling will be held at booth number 83 (East Kadungalloor Service Cooperative Bank auditorium) on Tuesday. The booth falls under the Kalamassery Assembly constituency in Ernakulam.

Repolling is held as the voting machine at the booth displayed more votes than the number of voters on April 23. There are 912 voters under the booth. On April 23, as many as 715 people cast their votes, but the machine showed the total number of votes as 758, an excess of 43.

Voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Mock poll will start at 6 a.m. Five polling officials and police personnel will be deployed at the booth, said a press release here.