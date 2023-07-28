Repeat testing of samples drawn from Kuzhikandam creek by PCB confirms toxic contamination

July 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A repeat testing of sediment samples collected by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) from mud and silt along the Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor has revealed higher levels of toxic contamination.

The results are in contrast to the initial testing of samples conducted by the Board in June. The analysis of the samples drawn on June 9 from the site had shown reduced levels of DDT and benzene hexachlroide (BHC). A repeat sampling was held in the presence of representatives of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi and Janjagratha on July 12. The samples tested at the central lab of the board in Ernakulam showed exceeding levels of DDT (372 mg/kg); BHC (6 mg/kg) and endosulfan (125 mg/kg).

The samples were collected from the mud and silt excavated from the creek and deposited near the creek on June 9 after work carried out by the Irrigation department as part of desilting the creek. Environmentalists had opposed the work stating that it was done in violation of the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal for rejuvenating the heavily contaminated creek.

The repeat testing carried out by the Periyar Malineekrana Virudha Samithi had also revealed higher levels of toxic contamination. Though the tests conducted at an independent inspection and testing company had shown the presence of arsenic in exceeding levels, the samples tested by the Board did not show the presence of arsenic and cadmium. However, the levels of copper, zinc and total chromium were found above the limits in the repeat testing conducted by the board.

On the differences in the results of the tests held in June and July, the Board officials pointed out that only random sampling was held in June. A composite sampling was held in July to ascertain the presence of pollutants, they said. The Samithi representatives had demanded a Vigilance probe to ascertain the accuracy of the samples tested by the Board over the last 10 years.

Kuzhikandam creek was among the 12 toxic dumping sites in the country identified by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for remediation under the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) programme in 2011.