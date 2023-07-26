Repeat testing confirms heavy metal contamination in Kuzhikandam creek in Kochi

July 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Repeat testing of sediment samples collected from mud and silt along Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor has revealed higher levels of toxic contamination.

The samples were tested at an independent inspection and testing company at Aroor by the Periyar Malineekara Virudha Samithi on July 22. The samples for the repeat testing were collected by officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and handed over to Samithi representatives on July 12.

The initial testing carried out by the Samithi in June had found higher levels of hazardous chemicals including DDT and Benzene Hexachloride (BHC). However, the samples collected and tested by the board had shown reduced levels of heavy metal contamination. A repeat sampling was carried out following protests by environmentalists and Samithi representatives.

“The results of the repeat testing of samples had showed exceeding levels of DDT [390 mg/kg] and Benzene Hexachloride [BHC – 42/5 mg/kg]. The level of ten other pollutants, including arsenic [2.2 mg/kg], was also found in exceeding levels,” said Purushan Eloor, research co-ordinator of the Samithi. The results of sediment samples tested in June had showed similar higher levels of DDT (493 mg/kg) and BHC (17.36) mg/kg.

Samithi representatives and members of Janjagratha people’s collective in Eloor have demanded a probe into the tests conducted by the board in June, which had showed reduced levels of heavy metals in the sediment samples. They alleged that the results were tweaked and also asked the authorities to initiate a Vigilance probe to ascertain the accuracy of the samples tested by the board over the past ten years. Board officials here said that a clarity would emerge once the results of the samples collected by them on July 12 were ready.

Kuzhikandam creek was among the 12 toxic dumping sites in the country identified by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for remediation under the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) programme in 2011.

