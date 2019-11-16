Repair roads on a war footing: High Court

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to take steps to repair the potholed roads in the city on a war footing.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that there was no proper plan by the authorities concerned regarding the repair of the roads.

Big craters that had developed on the roads were posing a threat to the lives of two-wheeler riders. Incidents of riders falling into big potholes had become the order of the day.

The court asked the Corporation to produce records related to steps taken to repair the Pandit Karuppan Road.

The petitioner alleged that the roads dug by the Kerala Water Authority for laying pipes had not been made motorable. The KWA had informed the court that it had deposited ₹1.7 crore for repairing the roads with the Corporation.

The court noted that the roads had been in bad condition for long. For how long could the authorities leave the road in such a condition, the court asked. If the road could not be used for vehicular traffic, it should be closed.

Counsel for the Corporation informed the court that the repair of the Thammanam-Pullepady road was in progress.

GCDA counsel also submitted that the repair works of the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road would be undertaken in 10 days.

The court adjourned the petitions for further hearing to November 29.