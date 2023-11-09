Repair of damaged carriageway at Vyttila Mobility Hub set to begin

November 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with widespread criticism from commuters and others during the past many years about the plight of the paver block-laden carriageway at the Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) and flooding of the 25-acre premises during rains, VMH Society and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which have been entrusted with the work, have decided to catalyse repair work.

VMHS was facing flak for the alleged apathy to the plight of thousands of commuters who converged at the bus terminal, Kochi metro station, and the Water Metro jetty. They have to endure a gruelling ride through the potholed and ill-maintained premises. The absence of footpath for pedestrians has made matters worse, especially at the hub’s potholed and ill-lit exit, where they stand the risk of being knocked down by buses and other vehicles.

The Vyttila Bus Terminal Neighbours’ Association, Vyttila Vikasana Samiti, and Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) had been on the warpath demanding measures to augment the safety of pedestrians, repair the premises, install adequate lights, put an end to flooding, and to clear the weed-infested premises. “Both VHMS and CSML must get their act together and set things right on the hub premises which held immense promise when the first phase of the project was commissioned about a decade and a half ago,” said T.V. Paulose, president of Vyttila Bus Terminal Neighbours’ Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Vyttila Vikasana Samiti secretary T.N. Pratapan had floated paper boats in the flooded entry to the metro station in protest against the apathy of VHMS and other stakeholders.

Responding to concerns and the demand for a proper and well-lit access from Vyttila Junction to the hub, especially in the wake of an understanding between VMHS and the KSRTC to barter their land in the hub and at Karikkamuri, VMHS sources said the 300-metre-long exit road of the hub from the Water Metro terminal was being renovated using CSML funds, a project that was approved by the executive committee of VMHS.

“Two culverts will be constructed on this road to prevent waterlogging on the hub premises. The stretch will be closed for a month as part of the work. CSML’s contractor will widen the narrow bellmouth of the exit based on a request from the traffic police. An adjacent transformer too may have to be shifted as part of the traffic-diversion plan,” they added.

CSML has, in the meantime, issued an ultimatum to its contractor to complete the carriageway renovation work by December, it is learnt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.