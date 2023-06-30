Reopening of contempt case: HC seeks response of govt.

June 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the State government on a plea for reopening a contempt of court case against the Tamarassery Taluk Land Board in Kozhikode for not complying with the court’s directive to conclude the proceedings initiated to recover the excess land from the possession of P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA, and his family members under the Kerala Land Reforms Act.

In his petition, K.V. Shaji of Malappuram said the MLA and his family members were in possession of land over and above the ceiling limits stipulated by the Kerala Land Reforms Act. When the proceedings initiated by the board had come to a halt at the initial stage because of the political influence the MLA exerted, he had moved the High Court seeking to expedite the proceedings.

The High Court had directed the board to conclude the proceedings within six months in March 2021. Despite the High Court directive, no step had been taken to finalise the proceedings. As a result, he filed a contempt of court petition against the State government, revenue authorities, and the board.

The revenue authorities then filed an affidavit in which it admitted that the MLA holds 22.82 acres of land over and above the permissible limit and the authorities were taking all efforts to finalise the proceedings. The court had also granted five more months in 2022 to finalise all the proceedings.

The petitioner alleged that P.V. Anwar is “a powerful, influential and legislative member of the ruling party and solely because of that reasons the respondents are purposefully protracting” the proceedings. In fact, the board should have concluded the proceedings by June 2022. However, the directions were yet to be complied with even after one year. In fact, the officers in charge of the board were being changed from time to time and 11 officers of the Taluk Land Board has been changed to protract the proceedings and evade the specific directions of the High Court. It was in this context that the petitioner sought to reopen the contempt of court case.