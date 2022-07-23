Renu Raj is Ernakulam Collector

Renu Raj, presently working as District Collector of Alappuzha, has been transferred to Ernakulam as District Collector.

A civil servant from the 2015 batch, Dr. Raj had earlier worked as Director in the Department of Urban Affairs.

Jafar Malik, District Collector of Ernakulam, has been transferred and posted as Director in the Department of Information and Public Relations. He will also hold the full additional charge of Director in the Mining and Geology department.