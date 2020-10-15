‘Rent waiver not for SmartCity Kochi tenants’

GO applicable only to companies operating out of Govt. IT parks

The Kakkanad-based SmartCity Kochi has claimed that the State government’s order earlier this month clarifying that it is not a government IT park has absolved it of granting rent waiver and deferment of payments, which, it argues, is applicable only to IT and ITeS companies operating out of buildings owned by government IT parks.

The government had on April 27, in view of the lockdown, had called for waiver and deferment of payments to IT and ITeS companies. In a release issued on Wednesday, the company claimed that the rationale of the order dated October 6 on a representation by four defaulting tenants of SmartCity Kochi clarified the matter beyond doubt.

“It is important to note that the building in SmartCity Kochi where tenants operate from is not owned by the Government IT Parks. The Government IT Parks-owned projects are Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark, and the order of April 27 is not even applicable to buildings owned by private developers in these parks, even though the parks are master-planned, owned and developed by the government,” the release said.

It termed as “unfortunate” the alleged unilateral decision by some of its tenants to withhold payment of both rent and maintenance charges.

Since the company was providing all facilities to its tenants, the latter ought to reciprocate by fulfilling their contractual obligations such as timely payment of rent and maintenance charges, said SmartCity Kochi, which further claimed that it had accommodated requests by tenants seeking deferment due to financial crisis in view of mutual coexistence in such times.