Rent-a-car business faces challenges in Kochi

Vehicles taken on rent being allegedly usurped and sold to rackets based in Tamil Nadu

It was nearly a month ago that Abdul Najeeb, a resident of Malappuram, took two SUVs on rent for 15 days from a city-based rent-a-cab firm.

Though he extended it further over the phone, the firm was hardly suspicious, as he had been a regular client. But then, the tracking system of the firm showed the vehicles lying static in two separate locations in Tamil Nadu since earlier this month, raising the spectre of either illegal sale or pledging.

And, so it turned out to be, as the client was arrested by the Kalamassery police in a case of cheating and theft involving rented vehicles on Wednesday.

“The biggest problem ailing our business is how easily people, including those from the higher strata of society, take such vehicles on pledge without even verifying the documents. Last year, six of our vehicles were pledged at Pathanapuram in such a manner,” said Saju Kumar G.R., managing director of AVS Group, which now awaits the formal recovery of its two SUVs.

The accused was nabbed with a sedan belonging to another rent-a-cab firm usurped in a similar fashion. This was the latest of 16-odd such incidents faced by Kalamassery-based Tranz Cars over the years. In a graver incident, fake currencies worth ₹7 lakh, including then recently introduced ₹2,000 notes, were seized from one of its rented cabs at Thalakode check post in 2017.

In the instant case, the firm was already on alert, as its tracking system found the sedan to be over-speeding. “Speeding in excess of 70 km per hour is a telltale sign that something is fishy, as genuine customers never risk that, since they will have to pay heavy compensation for any damage to vehicles,” said Bobby Varghese who runs the firm.

He added that there were rackets based in Madurai, Cumbam, and Theni in Tamil Nadu that dealt in such illegally obtained vehicles. Once they get hold of the vehicles, it is near impossible to get them back, said Mr. Varghese who once had to drive away to safety in his vehicle from one of those dens.

Anyone can secure a cab for rent for periods ranging from days to even years against a security deposit and advance payment. Some firms adopt precautionary criteria like restricting cabs only to expatriates, corporates, or tourists in the hope of keeping unscrupulous elements at bay. But with the pandemic effectively eliminating all those categories, even such firms have now been forced to entertain local clients.

Legally operating rent-a-car business calls for licence under the Rent A Cab Scheme, 1989, subject to approval from the State Transport Authority.

“Among other things, it calls for a fleet of at least 50 cabs, five full-fledged offices not smaller than 200 sq.ft., and five years’ driving experience,” said Mr. Kumar.

According to industry estimates, there are only six such active legal operators in the State with a collective fleet of around 700 vehicles.