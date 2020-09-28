Renovation work on at Marine Drive walkway

The Marine Drive walkway, once the hub of city residents to unwind and exercise, is getting renovated. Although owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the entire 2.4-km stretch is currently being renovated by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) under a ₹7.80-crore project. This includes the over 1-km long stretch from High Court Junction to the junction near the first Goshree Bridge, that the GCDA had commissioned in 2012.
“The tiles here were improperly laid, causing undulations. New granite-based tiles will be laid. Lack of drainage resulted in rainwater sprouting up from the tiles when people walked over them. Care is now being taken to give adequate gradient so that water seeps into drains that will be built beside the walkway. LED lights which can be switched on and off from CSML’s head office too have been planned. CCTVs too will be put up, since the walkway is a haven for drug addicts. Pay and use toilets are also on the anvil. The renovation work is expected to get over by March,” said official sources.
