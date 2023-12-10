HamberMenu
Renovation work at Kothamangalam taluk hospital to begin soon

December 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The renovation work at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital, eye care centre block, and maternity ward would begin soon, Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday. She was speaking at the Kothamangalam leg of the Navakerala Sadas at Mar Basil High School grounds. The government would spend ₹11.80 crore on the taluk hospital project through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), she added.

The dialysis unit would be inaugurated soon, the Minister said, adding that Kothamangalam would get special attention because the facilities there were also accessed by tribespeople.

Presiding over the event, Antony John, MLA, said the Navakerala Sadas received huge support from the people. He added that Kothamangalam witnessed the largest gathering of people in the history of the town.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the problems facing the people with regard to proximity to forests were being addressed. He added that post-matric hostels had been opened and underground cables laid to ensure supply of electricity to remote areas. He said issues faced by around 5,000 people regarding land ‘patta’ would be settled soon.

