Renovation of water sources, infra development among priorities in budgets of Kalamassery, Aluva municipalities

March 25, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The annual Budget of the Kalamassery municipality for 2023-24 has laid focus on renovating drinking water sources and effective waste management.

The Budget, presented by vice chairperson Salma Aboobaker, showed a revenue of ₹129.8 crore and expenditure of ₹123.8 crore. For renovating drinking water sources, the civic body earmarked ₹26 crore, while the allocation for waste management measures was ₹7 crore.

The other projects proposed are urban development work (₹25 crore), health (₹2.7 crore), energy (₹2 crore), welfare of Scheduled Castes (₹2.9 crore), social security pension (₹16.1 crore), municipality parks (₹1 crore), and education (₹81 lakh).

Aluva to focus on infra

The Aluva municipality’s Budget has given priority to infrastructure development. The Budget, presented by Saiji Jolly, vice chairperson, showed a revenue estimate of around ₹107.4 crore and an expenditure of ₹106.6 crore.

The project for the reconstruction of the municipal general market was allocated ₹60 crore. The town hall will be renovated at a cost of ₹5 crore with funding from the Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation.

The other projects and allocations are reconstruction of mini market at Thottakattukara (₹5.5 crore), renovation of municipal stadium (₹1.8 crore), modernisation of drinking water systems (₹1.3 crore), and shopping corner project at municipal bus station (₹1.2 crore). Most projects were planned expecting support from the government and finance institutions in view of the lack of adequate internal revenue for the municipality.