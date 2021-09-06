Renovation of synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi to start soon

KOCHI

Govt. issues administrative sanction for work; monitoring committee to be formed

A monitoring committee consisting of sportspersons, former students, and elected members will be formed to execute the relaying of the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground here.

The move comes two days after the government issued administrative sanction for the ₹6.9-crore renovation work. The Directorate of Collegiate Education had included the project among its other proposals in the annual plan for 2021-22.

The synthetic track was opened in 2007 at a project cost of around ₹5 crore. Its condition turned worse due to lack of maintenance. The track had developed cracks and it was not able to host sporting events for more than a year. With the project getting administrative sanction, the authorities are hopeful of giving a facelift to the stadium.

“We will form a monitoring committee to oversee and provide expert inputs on how to ensure the proper relaying of the synthetic track. The works will be executed by the Public Works Department,” said Mathew George, Principal.

The detailed project report was submitted by the Public Works Department. The state-of-the-art relaying of the synthetic track will be ensured by the monitoring committee, according to the authorities. The stadium is expected to have pits for long and high jump as part of the track relaying work.

The track was open to the public who had used it for walking and jogging by paying a fee fixed by the authorities. Mr. George said a detailed project report on renovating the hockey ground near the synthetic track would be submitted to the government soon.

The facility had turned into a waste dumping yard at the time of the construction of the Kochi metro station near the college ground. The once vibrant ground had hit a rough patch after 16.5 cents were handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited for setting up the station. The college council did not receive any compensation as the metro authorities cited that it was land owned by the government. The land value estimated was around ₹8.8 crore.