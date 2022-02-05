Renovation of Kochi’s Mullassery canal begins

Mullassery canal renovation work in progress as part of the third phase of the Operation Breakthrough project.

KOCHI

05 February 2022 23:15 IST

Work taken up under Phase-III of Operation Breakthrough project

The renovation and declogging of Mullasery canal has begun as part of the third phase of Operation Breakthrough to mitigate flooding in the city, using ₹10 crore allotted by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The work to widen the canal to four metres, being executed by the Minor Irrigation Department, began on Saturday by deepening and cleaning the portion near the KSRTC bus stand. The bed level will be deepened by 2.50 metres. The full extent of the canal, up to the portion where it drains into the backwaters, will be renovated, said a press release.

Encroachments on the shallow canal have caused large-scale flooding of the bus stand, Ernakulam Junction railway station, and MG Road.

The renovation work carried out simultaneously at multiple locations will be completed in a month. The work is supervised by Baji Chandran, chairman of the technical committee of Operation Breakthrough.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the renovation was delayed due to reasons, including differences of perception about the quantum of money that the Kochi Corporation ought to deposit for the work. The full amount was handed over to the District Collector as directed by the High Court, he added.

Another issue was rehabilitation of vendors who had set up stalls atop slabs on the canal. Many rounds of discussions were held, following which it was decided to relocate them to a space near the KSRTC bus stand. The work to widen and deepen the canal well before the monsoon could be taken up since the corporation, district administration, Irrigation Department, and people’s representatives stood united, the Mayor said.