ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation of GCDA market in Kaloor to begin on Monday

April 14, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The facility to be redeveloped as a modern one spread over two floors; ground floor to have stalls selling vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and provision items; first floor to have an open restaurant and 18 shops

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will on Monday launch the commencement of work to renovate the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) market at a 1.08 acre plot in Kaloor. The market will be renovated using ₹5.87 crore allotted by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Over the years, it came to be that only a limited area of the market, which is spread over 40,000 sq. ft., was being used by traders.

The market will be redeveloped as a modern one spread over two floors and will have the option for rainwater harvesting and decentralised treatment of solid waste. Renovation works will be completed by August, said a GCDA release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ground floor will have shops and stalls selling vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and provision items. The first floor will have an open restaurant and 18 shops. Traders who now sell items beside the road at Deshabhimani Junction will be among those to whom the premises will be rented out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US