HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation of GCDA market in Kaloor to begin on Monday

The facility to be redeveloped as a modern one spread over two floors; ground floor to have stalls selling vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and provision items; first floor to have an open restaurant and 18 shops

April 14, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will on Monday launch the commencement of work to renovate the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) market at a 1.08 acre plot in Kaloor. The market will be renovated using ₹5.87 crore allotted by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Over the years, it came to be that only a limited area of the market, which is spread over 40,000 sq. ft., was being used by traders.

The market will be redeveloped as a modern one spread over two floors and will have the option for rainwater harvesting and decentralised treatment of solid waste. Renovation works will be completed by August, said a GCDA release.

The ground floor will have shops and stalls selling vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and provision items. The first floor will have an open restaurant and 18 shops. Traders who now sell items beside the road at Deshabhimani Junction will be among those to whom the premises will be rented out.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.