Renovation of GCDA market at Kaloor begins

April 17, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi needs to address issues in waste management collectively, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government has said.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the renovation of the GCDA market at Kaloor, Mr. Rajesh said the people of Kochi shall come together and support the Corporation and the State government to sort out the issue.

An inquiry by the State government had revealed that 511 of the 789 city flats did not have proper waste management mechanisms. Every apartment unit and market shall have facilities for processing waste at source, the Minister said.

The renovated Kaloor market will have a waste treatment plant, rain water harvesting facility, sewage treatment unit, service lift, and fire fighting facility. The market will be spread over 25,000 sq ft. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) are jointly implementing the project at a cost of ₹5.87 crore. The work will be completed in four months.

Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod, MLA, Mayor M. Anilkumar, CSML chief executive officer S. Shanavas, and GCDA executive committee member A.B. Sabu were among those present.

CONNECT WITH US