HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation of GCDA market at Kaloor begins

April 17, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi needs to address issues in waste management collectively, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government has said.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the renovation of the GCDA market at Kaloor, Mr. Rajesh said the people of Kochi shall come together and support the Corporation and the State government to sort out the issue.

An inquiry by the State government had revealed that 511 of the 789 city flats did not have proper waste management mechanisms. Every apartment unit and market shall have facilities for processing waste at source, the Minister said.

The renovated Kaloor market will have a waste treatment plant, rain water harvesting facility, sewage treatment unit, service lift, and fire fighting facility. The market will be spread over 25,000 sq ft. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) are jointly implementing the project at a cost of ₹5.87 crore. The work will be completed in four months.

Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod, MLA, Mayor M. Anilkumar, CSML chief executive officer S. Shanavas, and GCDA executive committee member A.B. Sabu were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.