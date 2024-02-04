Renovation of Chinese nets caught in spiral of uncertainty

February 04, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Two decades since efforts began to salvage the iconic Chinese fishing nets that withstood the elements and the test of time, Kerala Tourism’s ₹2.44-crore project to conserve the remaining dozen of nets, has reached nowhere.

About 35 of the unique, cantilever nets adorned the waterfront till two decades ago. A host of issues, including the probability of constant dredging of the shipping channel, and the inability of the net operators to procure lengthy forest-teak logs that supported the nets, resulted in their number dwindling to a meagre one-third.

“One procedural issue or the other crops up when efforts are made to clear bills and to take the conservation project ahead, the latest being a “spelling mistake” in the PAN card of a net owner,” said Vincent, who has been operating ‘Paalam Vala’ that is located on the southern end of the row of nets. He spent ₹4 lakh to do preparatory works to conserve his net, while many others shelled out lesser amounts, on the assurance that Kerala Tourism and the project’s implementing agency KITCO would compensate them from the ₹2.44 crore that was allotted for the purpose.

“I borrowed this amount on the assurance by the two agencies that the bill would be cleared, in 2023. The persistent red tape has resulted in the nets’ conservation project becoming a non-starter, even as teak logs that were procured from the forest have been stacked nearby. The fear is rife that the taking effect of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls would result in the project remaining incomplete, even when the tourist season begins in October. The stalemate can be cleared only if people’s representatives from the region take it up in right earnest,” he added.

The fishers are alarmed at sand accumulating near the nets since it could damage the already fragile nets.

Official sources said a meeting chaired by the District Collector was held in the last week of January, where stakeholders pledged all help to speed up the process of clearing bills of the net operators. “The conservation of the nets can be completed by June, if everything goes well,” they added.