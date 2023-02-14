Renovated Rajendra Maidan thrown open to public

February 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The renovated Rajendra Maidan, a historical and cultural landmark of the city, was thrown open to the public on Tuesday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the function. Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman K. Chandran Pillai presided.

The GCDA had to cough up around ₹95 lakh to restore the Maidan to its old glory after it was left in ruins by a spectacularly misfiring laser show. It was closed to the public and converted into a venue for the paid laser show by the then governing council of the GCDA on October 25, 2014.

But it turned out to be an unqualified disaster as it downed the shutters a little over two years later in December 2016. In that short period, it incurred the GCDA a mammoth loss of ₹3.44 crore while bringing only a paltry ₹28 lakh in ticket revenue, as revealed by a Right to Information Act application.

Among the rare open spaces in the city, Rajendra Maidan has hosted many historical events and is also closely linked to the country’s freedom movement.

The ground was originally known as Huzoor jetty. The buildings, including the present Kanayannur taluk office near the Maidan, served as the secretariat of Kochi Maharaja. It was named so since the vessels carrying people headed to the secretariat anchored at the ghat adjoining the Maidan and the members of the Kochi royal family also used the ghat along their way to Mattancherry.

It was later named after A.B. Salem, a Jewish member of the Kochi Legislative Council, who delivered speeches at the Maidan on issues faced by his community. Former president of Indian National Congress Acharya Kripalani eventually named it Rajendra Maidan after Rajendra Prasad who was set to become the first President of the country.

Mr. Kripalani made the announcement during the course of a speech at the Maidan on March 6, 1947, based on a message from the Kochi Maharaja delivered to him. Another version about the name is that Mr. Kripalani hailed the Maharaja as ‘Rajendran’ during the course of his speech and hence the name.

The Maidan also witnessed pitched battles between pro-Independent forces and the authorities. Legend also has it that the Maidan was named after a youngster named Rajendran who died in the course of an agitation staged there.

The Maidan had also hosted eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and E.M.S. Namboodiripad.