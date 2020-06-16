Renovated Perumthuruthybridge to be opened today

Kozhikode

16 June 2020 20:40 IST

It has been around six months since the people of Perumthuruthy, a strip of land between Eranhikkal and Purakkattiri on the northern side of Kozhikode Corporation, were almost cut off from the main land. Their ordeal comes to an end on Wednesday when Mayor Thottathil Raveendran opens the renovated bridge that connects Perumthuruthy, which is almost an islet on Akalappuzha, with Elathur.

In December last the walk-bridge collapsed cutting off the easiest way to the mainland. The bridge was around 25 years old, built when Elathur was still a panchayat. For the last few months, a country boat service arranged by the Corporation had been the best available transportation for the people in this islet, as it used to be before the bridge came into existence.

“The Perunthuruthi bridge was constructed after a lot of demand way back. Even though there is another route to the islet, the bridge made travel to the city much easier for the residents,” said councillor K. Krishnan.

The present bridge, renovated at a cost of around ₹25 lakh, is suitable only for pedestrians. Not even motor bikes can be taken across. “That is all they needed. There is another motorable road, starting from Pooladikkunnu, it takes a round about way to reach the main land,” Mr. Krishnan added.

The renovated bridge will be inaugurate at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.