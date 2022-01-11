Renovated Marine Drive walkway inaugurated

KOCHI

11 January 2022 01:41 IST

The 2.4-km-long Marine Drive walkway, renovated by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) at a cost of ₹7.30 crore, was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday.

He said the walkway was in keeping with people’s aspirations for such open spaces. The walkway has a kids’ play area and an open gymnasium. There are 120 granite seats and 201 new LED lights, while the number of garbage bins will be increased. A CCTV network too has been envisaged. Aimed at converting the walkway into a hub for cultural events, a musical evening led by musician K.M. Udayan was organised, says a release.

The walkway has tactile tiles to guide the visually challenged, while efforts will be made to make it differntly abled-friendly, according to sources.

Toilets, waste bins

Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod has demanded adequate number of toilets and garbage bins along the walkway and steps to maintain it. The bust of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the Abdul Kalam Marg on the stretch must be repaired while steps must be taken to curb the presence of criminals on the stretch, he said. The city needed more such open spaces, added Mr. Vinod.