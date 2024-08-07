Renovate parallel roads before work on Kochi metro phase-II begins, says MLA

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas has said that sufficient preparations should be made before work on the second phase of Kochi metro begins between Palarivattom and Infopark.

She said in a letter to Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director that parallel roads had to be renovated and a meeting of all the stakeholders should be convened to decide on the preparations and assess the situation.

She said that at present traffic snarls prevented people from reaching work stations on time and school students were held up on the roads.

Before the first phase of metro works began, 22 roads were renovated and four bridges built. Similar preparations should be made now, she said in her letter.

