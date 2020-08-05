‘Renovate Mullassery canal to arrest flooding’

The district administration on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Mullassery canal had to be renovated at the earliest to avoid waterlogging at the KSRTC bus stand, Karikkamuri road, Kammattipadam and Southern Railway station.

In his report submitted in the High Court, District Collector S. Suhas said there was obstruction to the flow of water due to the level of difference between Mullassery canal and the Thevara Perandoor canal.

The report said it was the responsibility of the corporation for the upkeep of the the roadside drains to ensure free flow of water to the main canals. The flooding at Ravipuram and M.G. Road near Central Square took place due to the obstruction in the road side drains. However, all the canals which were included in the Operation Breakthrough project saw the flow of water into the backwaters. The stretch between the Perandoor Railway bridge and the backwaters had to be cleared to ensure that the water from the Perandoor canal reached the backwaters without any obstruction to avoid water-logging in Panampilly Nagar, Udaya Colony,Kamattipadam, and P and T Colony.