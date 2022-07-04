Renewed efforts to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrikkakara

Municipality initiates talks to set up school on land identified at Thengode

The efforts to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrikkakara have resumed after the initial confusion over land and infrastructure support to be extended by the authorities.

The Congress-led ruling council of Thrikkakara municipality has initiated discussions to set up the school on the land identified at Thengode. Municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Monday that a council meeting would be held soon to approve the proposal for earmarking about ₹3.5 crore for reclamation of Pazhangattuchal at Thengode for the project. The financial assistance would also be utilised for constructing a road to the site, she said.

The prospects of setting up the school in Thrikkakara had hit a block earlier after the government rejected a request by the district and municipality authorities to provide funds for readying the land at Thengode. Eloor municipality later evinced interest in the project. The FACT Township School was considered after the company management asked the society running the institution to vacate the premises. However, the project did not take off owing to technical and infrastructure-related shortcomings. The FACT authorities had also permitted the society of employees to continue running the school.

Ms. Thankappan said the municipality was ready to earmark space at its industrial park at Thengode for starting the classes on a temporary basis, till the construction of the new school was completed. “We are now awaiting a letter from the district administration, entrusting the council to go ahead with the project formalities. The municipality will have to take care of the rehabilitation of nearly 13 families staying close to the site identified for the Kendriya Vidyalaya,” she said.

The Centre had allotted a Kendriya Vidyalaya to Kerala in 2019. Other States had taken steps to realise the project. However, the delay in identifying a suitable site had affected the timely implementation of the project.