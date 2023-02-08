Renewed efforts to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thengode in Kochi’s Kakkanad

February 08, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

The proposal to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thengode in Thrikkakara has gained momentum.

The municipal authorities have submitted a request to the District Collector to acquire a private land that will provide a better access to the site at Pazhangattuchal. Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the land identified for road access was better compared to the other options. In the other access points, the number of buildings to be acquired will be higher than the latest option, she added.

The district administration has asked the municipal authorities to clear land records as part of renewed efforts to establish the institution at Thengode. The anomalies in land records remain a prerequisite for granting permission to reclaim a portion of the land, it said.

The municipality had earlier approved the proposal to earmark ₹3.5 crore for reclamation of land. A portion of the financial assistance will also be utilised for constructing a road to the site. The civic body had also agreed to set apart space at its industrial park at Thengode for holding classes on a temporary basis till the construction of the new school building.

Officials of the Central Public Works department had suggested certain enhancements in the temporary building, which included toilets and safety measures for students.

Though the Centre had allotted a Kendriya Vidyalaya to Kerala in 2019, the project has remained in cold storage for various reasons, including lack of a suitable site.