Renaming of road illegal, says Ombudsman

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 11, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The renaming of the Pattam-Chalakkuzhy-Medical College road in Thiruvananthapuram as Archbishop Mar Gregorious Road was cancelled by the Ombudsman for Local Bodies.

Acting on a complaint, Ombudsman P. S. Gopinathan ordered that the act of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation renaming the road owned by the Public Works Department was illegal and had to be corrected.

The decision to rename the road was taken by the Corporation council on July 30, 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No local body can rename a road, which is not owned by it. Since the road was found owned by the department, neither the council nor the secretary had the powers to change its name. The secretary of the council should have informed the council that the thoroughfare was owned and maintained by the department. The secretary of the local body failed to discharge his duty in this regard, the Ombudsman said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Ombudsman also asked the official to take take down the name boards and file a compliance report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app